Residents count blessings as Rep member, Jiba empowers 200

The House of representatives member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Micah Jiba, in partnership with Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), has empowered over 200 peoples, which include widows and youths from the two area councils of his constituency.

The beneficiaries who have now completed their skill acquisition training programme.



Speaking the presentation of certificate to the beneficiaries Thursday in Abuja, the lawmaker said he has presented four Bills, so motions and initiated Bills on mayoral position for the FCT, creation of Federal Polytechnic in the FCT and establishment of FCT Aborigine Commission among others.



The lawmaker while presenting support capital in cash to the participants, added that the programme is to convince his people that elected him into power and to also show them that he is capable to deliver the mandate which was entrust on him by them.



He said, “I am living up to my constituency responsibilities through this empowerment programme. I believe this will disabuse the minds of those who do not believe that I will deliver the mandate given to me. I have always ask my constituents to believe in me, because I have been tested and trusted.



“I know that I came from a poor family, up until now I will never forget where I came from. I do not see any reason not do the wish of my people. All hands are not equal, but since God has given me the opportunity to serve, I will always see it as a priority to empower my people, in order to reduce their suffering and at the same time alleviate them to an extent.



“It very important that we are empowering them with all sincerity. This came as a result consultation with our stakeholders in AMAC/Bwari federal constituency. We have over 200 people that have benefited from this empowerment programme ranging from cash and skills acquisition programme,” he said.



Jiba also advised the beneficiaries to utilize the money received, in order to boost the economy viability of their communities.



“When you look at them them you see that they are very happy and believe the money received by them will be utilized for the benefit of their families and the society at large,” he said



One of the beneficiaries, Mr Isaac Danjuma, on behalf of other beneficiaries commended the House of Representatives member for his gesture, saying that since the last past 8 years, youths in the constituency have suffered ill skills acquisition and capital empowerment to start up business.



“We thank him and we call on all the youths and constituents to give him all the support he needs to perform,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.