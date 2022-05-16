Residents live in fear as terrorists re-emerge in Zuru emirate 

Residents of Zuru emirate in Kebbi state are now living in fears as terrorists who had been dislodged from the area by security operatives two months ago have staged a comeback. A reliable source in Makuku town in Sakaba local government area of the state told Blueprint on phone that the bandits, numbering about 300 were seen coming in through Maganda village in Niger state. He added that the bandits have devised a new means of rustling cattle by paying house to house visit to advise owners to, in their own interest, declared the number of cattle as well submit same to the bandits. Also, during a phone chat with our correspondent, a cattle range owner and community leader, Alhaji Danmagaji Umaru Tele, said “the bandits are here again to make life difficult for us, we are no longer safe. “The last time they came here they rustled away over 30 of my animals. Honestly, life cannot continue like that and I think I just have to relocate to a safer place.” According to him, the bandits who must have information about those cattle owners who fled from negbouring Zamfara and Niger states were on a tip off to locate them as well as rustle their animals. Although, Blueprint gathered that no live was lost as a result of Monday’s sudden re-emergence, the people are panic-stricken with some running away from their houses to seek shelter in Dirin Daji, Zuru, Rijau and other satellite town.