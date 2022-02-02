Residents seek redress over demolition of 250 houses in Zaria

The residents of Ungwar Yusi community in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna state have approached the Magistrate Court to seek redress over demolition of their houses.

Over 250 houses were said to have been demolished by the agent of Kaduna state government; Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA).

The High Court of Justice, Dogarawa, Zaria, had earlier restrained the KASUPDA from further crossing and marking the applicant’s house for whatever reason.

Justice B.F Zubairu in his judgement said: “The defendant is perpetually restrained either by itself and or its agents, privies or whosoever described from further crossing and marking the applicant’s house for whatever reason.”

In the judgment document obtained by our correspondent and dated 2rd of March, 2013 with suit no KDH/Z/52/2011 was between Irimiya Yabanet (SP Rtd) for himself and on behalf of Ang. Yusi community, Hanwa district and KASUPDA.

However, contrary to the judgment, the KASUPDA embarked on mass demolition exercise of the houses in Greenland (Yusi community) between 3rd and 4th of October, 2021.

Blueprint also gathered that most of the occupants of the land whose houses were demolished had acquired the planning permit from KASUPDA.

One of the planning permits obtained by our correspondent reads: “Ref No: ZRH/GEN/PP/3295/ VOL. 1 hereafter called the developer, is hereby granted planning permission by the KASUPDA, hereinafter called the Urban Planning Authority for Kaduna state, in accordance with the provision of the Urban and Regional Planning Law Act No. 88 of 1992.”

It was also gathered that some of the affected residents had already obtained Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) before the demolition exercise was carried out.

The counsel to the complainants, Solomon Kaine, Esq, in the suit, on behalf of his clients ( Yusi Community Residents ) joined the Director General of KASUPDA, Zonal Manager of KASUPDA, Rector of Aviation College and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Aviation college Zaria.

During the court proceeding, one of the defendants argued that the court lack jurisdiction to hear the matter before Justice Yakubu

Gbadamosi.

While presiding over the matter Monday at the Magistrate Court in Zaria, the judge, justice Gbadamosi said all defendants must appear before the court at the next sitting.

“Either the court has the jurisdiction or not to entertain the matter, the court must be respected, and all the defendants must appear before the court,” Justice Gbadamosi said.

The case was adjourned till February 7, 2022 for preliminary objection.