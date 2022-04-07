Resign, focus on your presidential ambition, CSOs tell Emefiele

Ahead of 2023 general elections, some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have asked the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Mr. Godwin Emefiele to resign his appointment and concentrate on his alleged presidential ambition.

The CSOs maintained that while the Mr Emefiele is qualified to contest for the apex job, it was “unconscionable, unacceptable and shameful that he should remain in office at a time when the nation is facing an economic crises of this disturbing magnitude.”

The CSOs call is coming as bill boards, posters and other media placements seen in public indicate that the CBN governor is vying for the plump job.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja, Convener of Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises Initiative (CAACASVI), Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince, flanked by Comrade Solomon Adodo of the Empowerment For Unemployed Youth Initiative, Comr Igwe Ude-umanta, Guidance of Democracy and Development and Comr Jator Abido, Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) respectively argued that “it was unacceptable that the CBN Governor will be nursing a Presidential aspiration and allow some of the political obscenities we have witnessed in the name of campaigns.

“As intrigues continue to play up ahead of the 2023 general elections, When some hired groups began the subtle campaign for the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to join the 2023 Presidential race, many thought that it was the usual calls in the times of elections. But gradually, it is becoming real that indeed, Mr. Emefiele is interested in the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023. This is evident due to the momentum being gathered by the campaign and the commissioning of thousands of branded vehicles in his name, and for the said campaign for 2023 Presidency. In all this, he has remained silent, while probably directly funding this campaign massively.

“Where in a sane world is this kind of irresponsibility allowed? For the records, under Mr. Emefiele’s watch, the dollar to naira exchange rate has moved from N195/199 in June 2016 to between N585/600 now. Inflation is on continued skyrocket that Nigerians believe that it no longer yields to statistics and specific calculations. Unemployment and under-employment has sadly become normal with Nigerians. Over 60% of the citizens are not just poor, but live in extreme poverty.

“The CBN has a central role to play in addressing these excruciating economic realities. Yet, this same man feels very comfortable allowing billboards mounted; posters pasted; jingles produced; branded vehicles distributed for his campaigns. And he actually thinks that Nigerians are too foolish to believe that he is not the one funding it.

“Whatever be the case, we demand that in the name of a modicum of shame and some sense of sanity, Mr. Godwin Emefiele should immediately resign so as to have all the time to focus on his legitimate ambition. With the assault on our economy, it is ungodly to leave our Central Bank in the hands of a distracted, politically busy, politically exposed and politically ambitious Governor. It is not just right. It is not acceptable, not only in Nigeria, but anywhere in the world. He should therefore resign immediately to save the country in which he has benefitted so much from.”