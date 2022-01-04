Resign to save Zamfara from collapse, PDP tells Matawalle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara state branch, has called on Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, to resign his position as governor with a view to save the state from collapse.

The party also described the state as being grounded over Matawalle’s lukewarm attitude in governing the state.

The deputy chairman of the party, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka, made the call at a news conference in Gusau on the state of the state.

“Everyone knows that Zamfara has suffered several banditry attacks, kidnappings, payment of ransom to bandits yet the governor lukewarm attitude to the suffering of the rural people who are at the receiving end.

“It is unfortunate that all socio-economic activities have collapsed including agricultural activities, which the state is known for, yet the governor finds pleasure in traveling to Niger Republic to watch wrestling competition while the state is burning on daily basis without government concerned,” he said

Jabaka said all schools in Zamfara have been closed indefinitely since last year without knowing when they would be reopened, considering the importance of education to the state.

The PDP chieftain added that since the beginning of the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle, he could not boast of a single capital project in the state that has direct bearing on the masses.

