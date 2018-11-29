Resist plans to make Kwara colony of Lagos politicians-Saraki

Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has advised Kwarans to resist plots by some politicians to turn the state to a colony of Lagos politicians.

Further, Saraki cautioned them against local politicians who would readily surrender the state to their paymasters to dominate and control the way they have done in Lagos.

Instead of surrendering the soul of Kwara State to the Lagos bidders, Saraki urged the people to stand up against elements who see Lagos more of their home than Kwara.

Saraki spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, during the flag off of distribution of multi-million naira empowerment items to his constituents in Kwara Central Senatorial District, which cut across Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South and Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state.

Items distributed included 120 tricycles, 170 grinding machines, 300 computer sets and 180 sewing machines.

Saraki, who was represented by the Director General, ABS Mandate Constituency Office, Alh Musa Abdullahi, said the empowerment scheme was designed to make life more comfortable for his constituents in the four local government areas that comprise Kwara Central.

Despite some of the obstacles put on his way by those he helped into power at the federal level, Abdullahi said the senate president has not been distracted in the last three and half years in bringing goodies to the people of his senatorial district.

He urged Kwarans not to be swayed by the antics of greedy and paperweight politicians, who wanted to destabilise the state.

“You will recall that last year, the Senate President’s constituency office distributed 120 tricycles, 170 grinding machines, 300 computer sets and 180 sewing machines to his constituents.

“Also, early this year over 220 makeup artists were trained and empowered with makeup kits by the ABS constituency office.

“Today, the Senate President has graciously approved the distribution of 100 tricycles,100 motorcycles ,340 grinding machines, 70 computer sets to various beneficiaries selected from across Kwara central senatorial district.

“Currently 700 Kwara youths are undergoing training programme on installation and maintenance of solar energy at the instance of the Senate President. He has also promised to equip the trainees after the completion of their training.

“We should be wary of plots by some paper weight, greedy and absentia politicians to turn our state into to a colony of some frustrated Lagos politicians and their cronies who see Lagos more of their home than Kwara”, he said.