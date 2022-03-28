Resolve impasse, JIBWIS urges FG, ASUU

The Islamic group of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sunday, called on the federal government and ASSU to resolve their differences and reopen the country’s tertiary institutions of learning.

Leader of the group, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, made the call at the closing of the 29th 3-day pre-Ramadan seminar themed: “Good Governance and Best Approach to Public Security,” held in Jos.

“ASSU members are university lecturers, therefore, if lecturers connived to lock up education and denies poor man’s child education, then you are causing the death of someone,” he said.

Sheikh Jingir said the federal government on its part should do all possible to resolve the impasse between it and ASSU to end the strike.

“It is not right for President Muhammadu Buhari to keep quiet when people erred. You should correct for the sake of Allah.

Governors should for Allah’s sake correct,” he said.

Furthermore, the Islamic group in a 16-point communiqué said it observed with great concern; the use of money and unconventional means by politicians to circumvent electoral process through vote buying and inciting youth restiveness, drug abuse and thuggery in the society.