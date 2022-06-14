Resolving APC’s dilemma over Presidential running mate

The Nigerian political atmosphere is charged with anxiety as to who the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will pick as presidential running mates for the 2023 election. This week, a critical decision will be taken on who becomes the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party's presidential flag bearer. The miscalculation or ignoring the front lines of the choice of the right man as the running mate will no doubt give PDP an edge over APC in the election. In the same vein, the Muslim- Muslim ticket being mooted in the APC will place Atiku Àbubakar's candidature at advantage to win the 2023 presidential election. This is also going to be a serious backlash on APC if they get a mismatch politician to pair Tinubu. It's, however, worthy of note that if APC is to enhance its fortune in the forthcoming elections, it must go for a credible Christian candidate like Chief Ezekiel Afukonyo, among other good northern Christians as running mate to Tinubu. This will go a long way to enhance the party's chances. Afukonyo is a Christian from the North-east with very high and much involvement in the party's affairs and a thinker whose contributions were cardinal to the election that ushered President Muhammadu Buhari. Afukonyo is a veteran security expert and served as one of the country's finest intelligence officers and effectively served both within and outside the shores of the country, bringing impressive results and placing the country on global reckoning. The APC will not be miscalculating if it picks Afukonyo as Tinubu's presidential running mate for obvious reasons. Muslim -Christian ticket as advocated will place the party on a good side of victory in next year's elections. This has become inevitable as he is a lover of humanity, a loyal party man, and served APC from its inception to date in Taraba his state of origin. Ezekiel Afukonyo got global honours and awards as the pioneer member of the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), representing the ministry of foreign affairs. He was a core diplomat and transversed the length and breadth of many countries serving Nigeria as senior foreign officer. Afukonyo is a huge brain, is a pride to Nigeria and blessing to APC. He gave good representation and created a good image for the country while serving in Niger Republic, UAE (Abu/Dhabi) and Rome (Italy). The experienced and knowledgeable Afukonyo is also an economic expert, security and conflict management expert, an investment strategist, a writer who authors many specialist books for the development of the nation. He is also a man of the people whose love for humanity has made him a renowned philanthropist par excellence. He has sponsored many skills acquisition programmes aimed at empowering youth to be self-reliant. While APC is in the verge of taking a major decision, the choice of Ezekiel Afukonyo will be a good one for the party in the 2023 presidential election. Garba, FIMC,SPSP, FMCBM, a journalist, writes from Yola, Adamawa state via 08172570959

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

