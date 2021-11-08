Respect constitution, shun mediocrity, PDP chieftain urges Ayu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state, Alhaji Zaharadeen Mazoji, has called on the newly elected National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyiocha Ayu, to strive to uphold and respect the sanctity of the nation’s constitution and the manifesto of the party for good governance and purposeful leadership to thrive.

In a press statement Monday, Mazoji stated that the new leadership should strive to focus attention on entrusting people of high calibre, experience and intellect to steer the affairs of the party in the coming dispensation of conducting election into various elective posts.

He added that paying credence to mediocrity, ineptitude and incompetence would be superfluous.

He said “the time has come for the new leadership to effect a new paradigm shift in the face of the prevailing ugly trend in the country, where the intervention of the PDP is urgently needed to clear the rot and that with coherent and consistent acceptable blueprint on the part of the new leadership, the objective of wresting power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would never be far fetched”

He pointed out that “a lot of water has passed under the bridge as far as the issue of hardship, suffering and misery under the tutelage of the ruling party is concerned over the years with almost no end in sight positing that with the new leadership attaining focus and cohesiveness it is poised to make a discernible impact on the opposition fringe.”

He said” once you paid attention to incompetence and mediocrity, the party would never move forward. your leadership is expected to work with the most brainy intellectuals within its fold to excel in whatever it is doing to stamp its feet. we are in a moment of seeking a great change, because the ruling party has abysmally failed”.

“Nigerians all over the country have already expressed their utter regret for entrusting their mandate in the hands of mediocres who had nothing to offer. they lacked the much needed blueprint, to forge ahead that is why they have woefully failed to deliver” he remarked.

Commenting on those seeking exalted positions in respective stages like the gubernatorial race in the next general elections, the PDP chieftain further revealed that there was the compelling need for the new top echelon to take into cognizance individual contributions and pedigree, before anyone is given the chance to seek people’s mandate.