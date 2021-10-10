Respite as ex-AGF Adoke gets court nod for medical trip

.



Respite came the way of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke on Friday when court granted his application to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has also ordered the court to release traveling documents especially passport deposited with the court as part of bail conditions.

Adoke who is standing trial on charges of money laundering was permitted to make the foreign trip between October 11 and November 15 and return to Nigeria.

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo while granting the request of the former AGF however ordered that another former AGF and Ministerr of Justice,Mr Godwin Kanu Agabi must give undertaking before the passport will be released.

Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN is the lead counsel to Adoke in the money laundering criminal charges brought against him by the federal government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

Justice Ekwo while delivering ruling in an application for release of the passport argued by Kanu Agabi SAN directed the Deputy Chief Registrar of the federal high court to convey the court order to the Nigeria Immigration Service to make the movement Hitch free.

The Judge granted the request following the not objection position of EFCC to the application.

Justice Ekwo further ordered that the ex AGF must upon his arrival back to Nigeria return the passport to the custody of the court.

The Judge subsequently fixed December 6, 7 and 8 for resumption of his trial.

Related

No tags for this post.