Respite as Ogun begins rehabilitation of Ojodu-Abiodun, Akute road

Respite has come to the residents of Ifo Local government area of Ogun state, as the state government has commenced rehabilitation work on the long abandoned Ojodu-Abiodun, Akute road.

The immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun had begun the construction of the 4.65km road but abandoned it after demolishing houses along the road.

But, the state government at the weekend mobilised workers of the Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA) to commence works on the road.

The commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ade Akinsanya who disclosed this to journalists when he visited the site, Monday promised that the state would not just rehabilitate the road but fully reconstruct it at the end of the rainy season.

Akinsanya said, the palliative work currently going on in the area was just a temporary measure to reduce the hardships of road users.

He said, the road was part of the public infrastructure the governor Dapo Abidoun-led administration hope to leverage on to revitalise the state’s economy.

Aside the 4.65 kilometers Ojodu-Abiodun, Akute road, Akinsanya also disclosed that the road coming from Sango to Akute would also be done, calling on the people of the state to be calm and patient with the state government in its resolve to make roads across the state motorable.

He emphasised that palliative works would be done on Ojodu Abiodun-Denro, Ishashi-Ajuwon-Akute, Alagbole-Yakoyo, and Alagbado-Oke, Aro-Lambe-Matogun roads and their environs.

Akinsanya said, “This road is a vital road. This road linking us (Ogun State) with Lagos State is part of the economic linkage this administration is trying to revitalise in this area.

“The new road is coming very soon. The design is ready to make it motorable when it rains. That is the reason for the palliative we are doing here today. There has been a lot of complaints on the road and the governor has directed us to make it motorable in the interim.

“There will be a brand new road linking this place to Lagos soon. It is a 4.65 kilometers road and at the same time, the road coming from Sango to Akute here will be done,” he said.

