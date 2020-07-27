Responding to Covid-19 challenge

The federal government recently called on researchers in Nigeria and other African countries to increase the level of research efforts to find a cure for the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the containment of the Coronavirus, Mr. Boss Mustapha, stressed that research had been central to the mandate, thinking and planning of the PTF.

Apart from finding a cure for the deadly disease, research institutes and universities have engaged in one activity or another as a response to the Covid-19 by manufacturing safety equipment and boosting agricultural production to ensure that the nation responds well and avoid being complacent. The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State has made concerted efforts in this regard. According to the Director, Works and Services of the institution, Engr. Oluwole Akinyele, the university is currently working towards introducing waste management disposal using the Power X Machine. Engr. Akinyele stated that the innovation would be carried out with the use of a tractor and other mechanised system to eliminate the manual method of collecting and disposing waste.

He added that his office was working towards ensuring that every member of staff in the Directorate of Works and Services is involved in the innovation and had also taken time to re-orientate his staff on the need to see themselves as service providers, who must work to satisfy students by making the campus environment conducive through the provision of utilities. Engr. Akinyele recalled that on arrival in the university, he discovered the need to have a fire-fighting truck but in the interim, had to purchase fire-fighting nozzles because during the dry season, it was possible to fight all fire outbreaks. He stressed that the Directorate was also looking at having a fire-fighting station in the University premises in the case of a fire outbreak, adding that the nearest fire-fighting station is located almost 20-30 kilometers away from the university.

In similar vein, to cushion the effects of the looming Post Covid-19 hunger that may arise, the Community-Based Farming Scheme (COBFAS) of the institution has engaged in large-scale crop production. The Director of COBFAS, Prof. Sunday Adigbo disclosed that “The project was designed by the university management to cushion the effects of the imminent Covid-19 hunger”. According to him, “We are into academics. Right now, academics is not ongoing but we can produce. People have often asked what does this university stands for? So, this is what we are trying to show”.

Speaking further, the Director explained that as patriots, FUNAAB is set to cushion the effects of the looming post Covid-19 hunger by engaging in massive crop production. He disclosed that 15 hectares of maize had already been planted and another 13 hectares of land was being prepared that would bring the total land available for maize cultivation to 28 hectares. In addition, 1.2 hectares of land has been cultivated with yams, 25 hectares of NERICA 8 improved rice variety plus 10 hectares and 15 hectares for Ofada as well as tomatoes and pepper respectively.

The Director revealed that these were achievable through mechanised farming, saying “If Nigeria must survive and be food-sufficient then, it must go into mechanisation as hoe cannot do anything. We have been able to achieve this because we have gone fully mechanised and that is our priority and short-time objective”. Prof. Adigbo appreciated the university management for the trust reposed in him and all the support he had received since his appointment as Director of COBFAS, adding that when he came on board, he was able to convince management, which had supported the scheme with funds, tractors and implements to achieve large scale farming.

Prof. Adigbo said that sustainability would not be a problem once the project is able to break even. According to him, last year’s achievement was a product of what is on ground this year. He stated further that agriculture is the future of the country and supported his position by says that “A man that cannot provide for his household is worse than an infidel likewise a nation that cannot provide for its citizens is not organised”. The Don added that food is a weapon of war and that agriculture is the future of the country, maintaining that until we go back to agriculture, the future of the country is very bleak while advising the youths to embrace agriculture.

As FUNAAB embarks on series of activities, other institutions and research centres are innovating and looking beyond the pandemic. What the government needs to do now is to identify prospective institutions with the requisite technology and personnel to live up to expectations. A major factor militating against local farmers and manufacturers is funding. Access to funds has become a big obstacle to entrepreneurs and local manufacturers. By funding local production, the necessary tonic is given regarding how to make a difference for local and indigenous production to become sustainable and contribute to national development by leveraging on the rare opportunity offered by Covid-19.