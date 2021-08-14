Restoration Bible Church carries out 53 highly subsidized surgeries

Kaduna based Church, Restoration Bible Church and Ministries has carried out about 53 highly subsidized surgeries for indigent Nigerians as part of it’s medical outreach.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with Medical Missions International from the United States of America.

The surgeries ranging from multiple fibroid, hyenia and other minor surgeries were carried out by a team of American doctors and their Nigerian counterpart at the Mercy Angel Hospital owned by the Church located in the Ungwan Romi area of Kaduna metropolis.

President of Restoration Ministries and General Overseer of Restoration Bible Church, Rev. Tunde Bolanta told newsmen that the medical outreach which was in it’s 11th edition was the Church’s way of giving back to the needy.

According to him, the medical intervention is not restricted to members of the Church and Christians alone, but you everyone who is in need of the service, including Muslims.

He expressed gratitude to Medical Missions International led by Prof. Stuart Quartemount for their commitment in partnering with the Church regularly to carry out the medical intervention.

He said the surgeries carried out were done almost free as the recipients only had to pay a token to cover cost of test and few medical consumable.

One of the beneficiaries, Racheal Gerard, said that when she was diagnosed of multiple fibroid, she was asked to pay about N250,000 for surgery which she could not afford and had to live with it until she was informed of the medical intervention.

“I did not know I had fibroid until six months into my marriage. We went for test and was asked to pay N250,000 for surgeries. When someone told me of the medical intervention, I came and made enquiries from one of the Pastors in the Church and was told it will be done in August. When I came back, I was asked to go for test and we made a token payment after which the surgery was carried out.

“I am grateful to the Rev. Tunde Bolanta and the American doctors for this medical intervention. They were very nice to me and I give God the glory.”

Another beneficiary, Salisu Ali Ibrahim who had surgery for hyenia, said that he was particularly impressed with the fact that many of the beneficiaries were Muslims and we’re treated the same way with their Christian counterparts.

Salisu who said he came from the Rigasa area of Kaduna metropolis said “I appreciate the assistance from this place. They don’t care whether you are a Muslim or Christian. They attended to everybody equally. I pray that God will help them all.”

Over 200 surgeries have been carried out since the inception of the medical intervention, in addition to other medical assistance extended to the needy.