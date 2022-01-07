Restrain Buni, stop APC convention, aggrieved members tell court

Some aggrieved members of the All Progresive Congress (APC) have dragged the Governor Buni led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, over planned national convention slated for February.

The applicants are seeking among other things an order of the Court to restrain the Buni-led CECPC from going ahead with the convention.

Against the backdrop, Blueprint learnt that the governors elected on the platform of the APC, known as the Progressives Governors Forum have planned a meeting for this weekend in Abuja, at the Kebbi state governor’s lodge in Asokoro.

This may not be unconnected with the moves by some aggrieved members to stop the CCEPC from going ahead with the Convention and need to forge a common front ahead of it.

Blueprint gathered that the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, hinted that top on the agenda of the meeting might be issue bordering on the APC Convention fixed for February 2022.

There has been clamour for a change in date of the scheduled national convention.

In the suit dated January 4, 2022 the plaintiffs are Suleiman Dimas Usman, Muhammed Shehu, Samaila Isahaka, Idris Isah and Audu Emmanuel.

Joined as defendants in the suit are APC, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/3/2022, the plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Olusola Ojo, prayed the court for an order to stop the convention on the ground that state congresses are yet to be completed in all the 36 states of the federation.

The plaintiffs raised five questions for the court to determine and also sought eight declarative reliefs.

Some of the reliefs the plaintiffs prayed the court for include an order of this Honourable Court restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants from organising and conducting the national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first concluded in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

An order of this Honourable Court directing the 1st and 2nd defendant to first conduct state congresses of the 1st defendant in Anambra state and Zamfara state before national convention of the 1st defendant can be scheduled and conducted.

An order of this Honourable Court restraining the 3rd defendant from giving approval effect to any action of the 1st and 2nd defendant to organize and conduct national convention of the 1st defendant unless state congresses of the 1st defendant are first conducted/concluded in ALL the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.