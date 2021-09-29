Restructure Nigeria before 2023 general elections, Afenifere tells FG

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere on Tuesday, insisted that restructuring of the country should be done before the 2023 general elections.

Afenifere stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s house and made available to journalists in Ibadan by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

Afenifere emphasised that restructuring “remains the panacea to solve the multifarious problems bedevilling the country now.”

It tasked the federal government and security agencies to “buckle up and be more decisive in the way they tackle security issues that have made living in Nigeria painful, short and brutish.”

