Restructuring: Stop being economical with truth, Atiku charges Osinbajo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Alh Atiku Abubakar had charged the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), to stop being economical with

the truth on his stand against restructuring while in office between 1999 and 2007.

Speaking at a public lecture, entitled: ‘Developing the Nation through Youth Empowerment’, as part of activities marking the 68th anniversaryof the Sigma Club, University of Ibadan, Professor Osinbajo said: “All this time, this was 2000, some of those people, including the presidential candidate of PDP, who is talking about restructuring, was the vice president then; they opposed every step that we took. Of

course, we were taking the Federal Government to court then. They opposed every step.

In a reaction, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization yesterday, noted that “given that restructuring has become the major issue in the 2019 elections and given that Prof Osinbajo and his boss have been

speaking discordant tunes on restructuring, we can understand their desperation to revise history, however, it is impossible to revise documented history.

“Professor Osinbajo needs to be reminded that there are well documented accounts in the Nigerian media chronicling Atiku Abubakar’s support and struggle for restructuring.

“To set the records straight, we recommend to Professor Osinbajo the article ‘Nigeria: 6-1 Onshore-Offshore Jurisdiction Verdict’ written by Jide Ajani, then the Political Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and

published on July 13, 2001.

It added that, “In that piece, which is still available online (see link https://allafrica.com/stories/200107130417.html), Vanguard newspapers chronicled the successful efforts of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to restructure the revenue allocation formulae to allow

littoral states of the federation benefit from off shore oil proceeds. Ironically, it was precisely Mr. Osinbajo’s boss, Muhammadu Buhari, who as military dictator, cheated these states of their just due by

military fiat.

“It is also common knowledge that the six geopolitical zones structure which all parts of Nigeria benefit from today is the fruit of the collaborative efforts of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, the late Alex

Ekwueme and other patriots.

“Their efforts at restructuring Nigeria are captured in the Hansard of the 1995 Constitutional Conference, which is a public document and is still available at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Professor Osinbajo may want to familiarise himself

with that document.

“The question we want to ask Professor Osinbajo is this – why do he and his boss constantly resort to rewriting history? Why can they not campaign on their achievements? Is it that they are forced to campaign on subterfuge because they have no achievements to campaign on?

“President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo promised to make ₦1 equal to $1. They vowed to create three million jobs per annum. They promised to pay the unemployed a “job seekers allowance”. They said subsidy was a scam. They also said that they would defeat Boko Haram.

He also challenged the Presidency that, “Nigerians want to know if these promises have been kept. They are not interested in fairy tales

about how Atiku Abubakar did not support restructuring because they know that he is and was and will always be an active promoter of restructuring.