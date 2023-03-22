Resurgence of killings in Benue state

When everyone thought that the era of mass murder/mindless killings in Benue state were over, recent happenings suggest that the little moment of reprieve was for the murderers to restrategise and come out more vociferous. JOHN SHIAONDO reports.

Recently, there has been renewed attacks on rural communities in Benue state by armed herdsmen.

Over five local governments in the state are presently engulfed in these renewed security crises especially after the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The latest attacks started on the eve of the general elections of which many people thought it was an attempt to disrupt the election.

The onslaught continued on the state after the election in six local governments of Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi, Guma, Gwer-west, and Logo.

For the first time in the history of the herders, attacks on the state, six council areas came under attacks simultaneously.

More than 80 people were said to have been killed in the wake of the attack with Kwande suffering the worst number of casualties put at 53 victims.

So many houses and crops among many other properties were reported to have also been destroyed.

In the past, attacks would be in two or three particularly on local governments areas like Guma, Gwer-West and Agatu. The new dimension to some people, speaks of volumes of strategic command by the herders who are bent on occupying Benue.

While many people attributed the attack to politics, others believed it was planned agenda by the herdsmen to take over the fertile land of Benue.

Others think the attacks on Nasarawa which resulted in the killing of some Fulani herdsmen and which former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had accused Ortom of being responsible, may have sparked the the renewed attacks.

Tiv socio-cultural group reacts

Dr Iorbee Ihyia, chairman Social Cultural Organisations in Benue and president general Mzough u Tiv

described the connection of the Nasarawa Akwanja killing to Ortom as a desperate attempt to cause disaffection, pick a fight and get a reason to attack Benue communities.

Analysts say the grand conspiracy may have also began to work out in their favour with the annihilation of peasant farmers from their communities on both divides, through reprisals, since Sanusi and his company levelled the false allegations against Governor Ortom.

“Also, after carrying out several reprisal attacks on Tiv communities, both in Benue and Nasarawa states, the terrorists are now gathering at the border between Benue and Nasarawa, preparatory to launch further attacks on unsuspecting communities in Benue state.”Reactions

More reactions

Following the heightened attacks on communities after the first elections in the state, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Benue state chapter, held a press conference and said the attacks were a strategic attempt to attack from all corners of the state as it was tactical.

Chairman of ALGON, Michael Uba said, “The attempts are also politically timed to coincide with the electoral season.

“This is both poignant, dangerous and evidential of the Fulani herdsmen threat in the state.”

“What the herdsmen are doing is land grabbing for the Fulani of the whole world. They are especially targeting Benue state and the Benue Valley for religious, political and solid mineral purposes. There is no livestock transformation plan in their agenda.”

Also a group operating under the name Forum of Tyoshin Academics (FoTA), expressed worry over the attacks which they said has continued unabated.

In a statement signed and issued by the chairman and convener, Prof Joseph Kerker and secretary, Dr Terkula Maga in Makurdi, titled: ‘Tyoshin Nation is Bleeding’, lamented that over 600 people have been killed in 54 attacks in 10 council wards of Makurdi and Gwer-west LGAs of the state in separate communities by herdsmen within seven years.

The group explained that the deaths were recorded from eight council wards in Gwer-west LGA and two council wards of Makurdi LGA of the state also in the last seven years.

“We view these recent attacks that destroyed several communities with high number of human casualty figures as an attempt by the armed Fulani to sustain their occupation agenda and usurp our people’s right to their ancestral lands.”

“Of all the attacks, women and children constitute a significant proportion of those who have been killed. In spite of these coordinated attacks on our people, we vow never to surrender any portion of our ancestral land to anyone, not even the armed herdsmen/militia.

“Our women and daughters are being raped under most dehumanising circumstances and their privacy compromised by armed herdsmen/militia. Their dignity and pride of womanhood have been violated. The agony emanating from these abuses would remain with our women for a long time.

“It is worthy to note that during these attacks, property worth millions of Naira have been destroyed. Other valuables destroyed include houses, farmlands, hospitals, schools, markets, bridges, orchards, and even worship centres (churches).

“Where they choose not to raze down or destroy, such houses are thoroughly ransacked, and all valuables carted away.

“In some cases, the armed herdsmen/militia move into those houses abandoned by residents fleeing for their safety.”

Furthermore, the group explained that, “As indigenes of and strong advocates of peace and development in our LGAs, we are deeply concerned by the invasions and strongly condemn the sustained unprovoked attacks on the good people of Gwer-west and Makurdi LGAs by armed Fulani herdsmen/militia.

“In solidarity with our brothers and sisters who are affected by this pogrom, we extend our heart-felt condolences to all the grieving families, their friends and loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with them at this difficult moment.”

The group also expressed worry by the non-concerned posture of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, under whose command their people are experiencing existential threat in the hands of his fellow Fulani kinsmen.

“It is on record that Mr President is not just a Fulani man, but he is also the life patron of Fulani Miyetti Allah, a body that has openly and severally claimed responsibility for the numerous attacks in our LGAs.

“It is our firm belief that President Muhammadu Buhari has both moral and constitutional obligations to defend and protect the people of Tyoshin the same way other communities in Nigeria are being protected.

“Despite these provocative attacks, we have always appealed to our people to exercise restraint and never take the law into their hands. This is because, we believe that the culprits will never go unpunished,” the group stated.

IDP camps swelling again

The Benue state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) few days before the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election raised alarm over the swell in the number of Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) due to the herdsmen attacks that followed after the Presidential Election.

SEMA boss Dr Emmanuel Shior disclosed that a total of 5,138 persons have been killed by herdsmen since year 2015.

SEMA also lamented the increase in attacks and influx of herdsmen and cattles into the state in the past two and a half weeks which has resulted to displacement of over three thousand persons.

Shior, expressed worry that despite the mangnitude of the attacks on the state, the federal government that own the security apparatus had done little to end the attack.

He lamented the humanitarian situation in the state noting that the Internally Displaced Persons IDPs were still in a deplorable situation in the past five years.

“Few weeks back after election, we witnessed more influx of herdsmen and cattles and we have drawn the attention of well meaning individuals and international community about the situation.

“The magnitude of the attacks have increased since after the Presidential Election and we don’t know whether the herders are thinking that since Governor Ortom has failed in his bid to go to Senate, they can come to the state and do whatever they want.

“However, it is worrisome that in less than seven years 5, 138 would be killed in a place and the apex government would behave as if nothing serious has happened.”

It could be noted that the Killings by herdsmen in Benue pre-dates the Ortom administration, with even attempt on the life of the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam was attacked when he visited Guma alongside security council members, during his administration as governor.

Ortom also took over and in trying to address the challenge of the killings in the state and displacement enacted the Anti Open Grazing Law, but the situation persisted.

It is now eminent that the successor of Governor Samuel Ortom who is now governor-elect Rev. Fr. Alia has a great challenge before him of tackling insecurity.

Speaking, ASP Akaa Agbo, (rtd) said Benue needs a governor who is armed with a robust livestock vision and agenda that can permanently resolve the herders/farmers crises in the state from where Ortom will leave off.

“I think Alia has the best vision to resolve this crisis, but I must warn that Benue state people must be very vigilant, and ready to cooperate with the new government.”

