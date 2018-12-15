Retired DCP, wife murdered in Imo

A retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Innocent Brown, and his wife were in the early hours of Thursday assassinated in their home in Umuoke community in Obowo local government area of Imo state.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Godson Ikeokwu, said he was aware of the incident, but had not been “properly briefed.”

He said “because of the sensitive nature of the matter, a thorough investigation to ascertain what transpired will be conducted before any further information is released to the press.”

The details of how the former cop and his wife were murdered by the unknown gunmen were still sketchy as at the time of filing in this report.

