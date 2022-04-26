Retired police officers condole with NUJ Correspondents Chapel

The Niger state chapter of National Association of retired Police officers under the contributing pension scheme, has condoled with the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in the state over the demise of their colleague, Mohammed Danladi Ibrahim who died in a ghastly motor accident.

Chairman of the association retired DSP Jonah A. Attah who led the state officials on a condolence visit to the chapel, described late Danladi as a complete gentleman who was dedicated to his work.

“Danladi had been very supportive to us, he had been with us in our struggle, he stood by us even without a penny,” Attah said.

He appealed to the NUJ to come to their aid as their issue was still before the state House of Assembly.

Responding, Chairman Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Yakubu Mustapha Binna, while welcoming the team, promised to support the association in their struggles as a team not even as individuals.

He equally thanked them for finding it worthy to pay condolence visit to the Chapel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

