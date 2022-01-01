Retract your allegations or face N50bn suit, Abuja Business man tells Toke Makinwa

An on air personality/Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa has been given 48 hours ultimatum to retract “the false allegation made against an Abuja Businessman or risk N50 billion defamation law suit.

In the said allegation which was published in some Online media platforms, Makinwa accused Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu of dating and making false promises to her.

But while refuting the allegation, Aliyu wondered why he would be dating someone he never met.

According to Aliyu, it was not only derogatory, it was also defamatory.

He said he was never anyone’s sugar daddy.

In a Press statement issued on Friday in Abuja by his media aide, Joseph Kadiri, Aliyu also demanded that all the online platforms should pull down the publication.

Also, for not demonstrating responsible journalism by verifying and balancing their reportage before going to press, he demanded that an apology must be published in at least seven national dalies and all the online platform where the allegation were published.

The statement partly reads: “I never met with the lady in question all my life and wondered why the so called Makinwa will make such spurious and malicious allegations against me.

“I am a responsible married man and will not stoop so low to such an act.

“Therefore, the allegation for me amounts to cheep blackmail authored by my detractors to ridicule me and bring me to disrepute.”