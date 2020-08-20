Return arms or face prosecution, Anambra command warns politicians, others

Anambra police command has ordered individuals and groups in possession of prohibited firearms in the state to quickly submit same to the nearest police station or face arrest and prosecution.

The command in a statement signed by her Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Muhammed, said the order was from the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, adding that they would soon commence arest, disarm and prosecution of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The statement added that “In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM, mni, on total clampdown, disarmament and prosecution of persons or group bearing prohibited firearms Nationwide, the Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, has ordered the strict enforcement of the IGP’S directive in Anambra state.”

“For the avoidance of doubts, part II(3) of the schedule of Firearms Act L.N32 of 1959 provides inter alia that ‘no person shall have in his possession or under his control any firearm of one of the categories specified in Part I of the Schedule to this Act (referred to as prohibited firearm) except in accordance with a licence granted by the President acting in his discretion” thus acquiring such firearms by any group or community without requisite legal approval of the President remains an illegal act and a major threat to National Security for which the groups or individuals concerned could be criminally liable.”