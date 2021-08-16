Return of Chibok girl shows military’s determination to rescue other captives-North-east youths

A coalition, North-East Youth Advocacy (NEYA) has said the return of one of the kidnapped Chibok girl, Ruth Nglari Apagu, and mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters shows that the military is not resting on its oars to restore peace in the region and ensure the safe return of the remaining girls.

The group urged the military to sustain the tempo of the ongoing counter insurgency until the remaining girls return home and all those in Boko Haram captivity are rescued.

Blueprint reports that Ruth, who had been in captivity for seven years, is among the over 200 schoolgirls abducted on April 14, 2014 when Boko Haram attacked Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS), Chibok.

Ruth and her husband (a Boko Haram fighter), surrendered with two children she had while in captivity to Nigerian troops on July 28 at a location in Bama, Borno state.

NEYA, in a press release signed by its president Shehu Kumo and Secretary Asmau Bindo on Monday, said the return of Ruth and her husband shows that the abducted Chibok girls and all those in the terrorist’s captivity have not been forgotten.

The statement reads in parts: “We have been in tears all these while over the fate of our sisters abducted by Boko Haram. But the return of Ruth is an assurance to us that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen LEO Irabor is not relenting to ensure they are reunited with their families.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to the Insurgents’ to lay down arms. Our North-east is in dire need of peace for socio-economic development to thrive once more.

“We also appeal to the residents of the North-east to support the Nigerian military, as they continue to sacrifice for the peace of our country.”

“We use this opportunity to commend the military for all they are doing for us, otherwise, the North-east will have been run over.”