Return of old N500, N1000 naira notes: What Nigerians are saying about CBN

After several months of Naira scarcity, Nigerians have reacted after the Central Bank of Nigeria finally bowed to Supreme Court order stating that old N500 and N1000 Naira notes are still legal tender.



Blueprint had reported that the apex bank had announced in a statement that the old notes are still legal tender hours after President Muhammadu Buhari insisted that he did not order the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, or the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to disobey the apex court’s ruling.

Here are some of the reactions of Nigerians regarding CBN announcement.



Ubong Kingsley said, “If the owner of the morning says it will be well with you people, the owner of the afternoon will not let it happen.”

Blessing Uloma said, “I broke my Leg where I was looking for CASH, I went through pains, but God healed me. I nearly missed most important Appointments that I had that period. Now see the Outcome of it.”

Anuoluwapo Ogunshola said, “Emefiele, Emefiewele, what you did to Nigerians will remain in our memories for a long time.”

“You have successfully win the most wicked CBN governor of our time. Imagine those that have lost their love ones, those that have gone through untold hardships, even me I have trek miles, go to work on empty stomach looking for cash, Posterity will never forget you emefiele.”

Delight Favour, “Emefiele, may amadioha destabilize, endabilize, and quantabilize you and all your kinsmen, including your umunna. Bombastic element. 🙄🙄🙄.”

Munirah Yusuf said, “Chaiiii Emefiele, so all this suffering for nothing

You go chop shege banza for Tinubu hand 🙄🙄.”

Sunday Wale said, “So to what end did you afflict Nigerians?”

