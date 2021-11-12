Returning officer tasks new JSPSNC delegates on new salary structure

The National Returning Officer, Comrade Yusuf Kiyawa, has called on the new leadership of the Joint State Public Service Negotiating Council (JSPSNC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to “come up with new salary structures that will cope with the lives of Nigerian workers.”

Comrade Kiyawa made the call Friday during a Joint State Public Service Negotiating Council delegates’ conference and elections in Abuja.

He said the delegate election was in line with the Councils Electoral Regulations and all the elected executives remained validly nominated for their various elected positions.

In her acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman of the Council, Comrade Deborah Yusufu, thanked the members for giving them the opportunity to lead for the next four years and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

She assured members that one of the major tasks before the newly elected executives “is to see the actualisation of a better salary structure and good working conditions for workers in the country.”

All the delegates that contested in the various negotiating Councils positions returned unopposed during the conference.

They were: Comrade Deborah Yusufu as chairman; Comr. Timothy Odebunmi (vice-chairman); Comr. Shanabo Abubakar (secretary); Comr. Obineche Anthony (assistant sec.) and Comr. Agha Ukpai-Agha (treasurer).