Rev. Father wins Ter Kunav raffle draw star prize

A young Reverend Father, John Agera who serves with the Catholic Church in Tsar, Mbaduku,Vandeikya Local Government of Benue state emerged as the lucky winner of a brand new Bajaj motorcycle, the star prize of a raffle conducted at the finals on Sat. 7/08/21 by the Vandeikya Local Government Football Council to reward loyal fans of the Ter Kunav Cup.

Luck, or to put it more succinctly, God smiled on the young, calm Padre when his ticket was picked from among the lot by a small, innocent boy who was called upon to pick the star prize winner after a repeated, unbiased shuffle by Mrs. John Tsoho.

Interestingly, as if destined for it, the star prize winner came to the final of Ter Kunav Cup, 2021 clad in a White T – Shirt with inscription: ”It’s been God all the Way”.

It was indeed God all the way for him as he joyfully rode home his brand new Bajaj Motorcycle, courtesy of VLGFC. Ironically, the Reverend Father chose to buy his ticket on the final day of the tournament as many fans who were initially sceptical of the initiative, as they were with the visit of Kanu, rushed to get their tickets, hoping luck will smile at them.

But it was Rev. Fr. John Agera who will laugh last, and laugh the best, a line made popular by Reggae musician, Lucky Dube in one of his songs.

When yours truly asked the winner about his feeling at being the lucky winner from several returned tickets, he simply said, ”the feeling is great but all glory to God, He made it possible”, all the while smiling at the motorcycle he won with just a N200 raffle ticket.

The brand new bike was finally handed over to him by the Chairman, VLGFC, Mr. Robert Terlumun Akpenpuun, assisted by HRH Ter Kunav, Chief Nyiyongu Achiaku and his wife, Nguveren.

Five other fans smiled home with bags of rice as the Ter Kunav Cup 2021 came to a glorious climax in Vandeikya.