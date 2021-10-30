Revealed! 3 key Chelsea players to miss Newcastle Premier League clash

The game, much like the Blues’ clash with Norwich last weekend – which they won 7-0 – looks set to be a very one-sided affair.

Chelsea head into the weekend’s Premier League action sat 1st in the Premier League having scored 23 and conceded just three in nine league outings so far this campaign.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are one of just three sides yet to pick up a win in the English top-flight this term.

The Magpies also have the second-worst defence in the division at present with Norwich, who conceded seven to Chelsea last week, the only side to have shipped more (23).

During the presser, Tuchel would give an update on team news ahead of Newcastle.

All of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek missed Chelsea’s midweek League Cup victory over Southampton for the reasons below:

And when speaking on Friday, Tuchel would provide a team news update on his side. But whilst the above trio are back, the German confirmed that all of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic will miss out.

“Timo and Romelu are still out because of injury. Pulisic joined training, the last two training sessions but it is too early given the time he missed. Everyone else is available (Azpi, RLC, Kante, Christensen).”