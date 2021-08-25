Revealed! 7 family members dead ‘after eating suya’

No fewer than seven persons have been confirmed dead after eating the popular barbecue known as suya with juice in Umueze Umuakanu Umuahia North local government area, Abia state.

The father of the house Mr. Jessey was said to have bought the suya from where all the family members, including extended family who came for holidays ate.

According to ABN TV, only the Wife Mrs Ogba Jessey, and his son survived. She is currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre Umuahia.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Abia State, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said he was yet to be furnished with the information.