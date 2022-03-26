Revealed! Criteria for CBN Npower exit entrepreneurship loan

As effort is being intensified to reduce unemployment rate among Nigerian youth, the National Social Investment Management System, (NASIMS) has rolled out criteria for all exited batch A and B Npower beneficiaries to be eligible for the N 3,000,000 Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, entrepreneurship loan.

An official of the scheme, who made the disclosure on Friday, to some of the trainees in Nasarawa state, said, “Nexit CBN entrepreneurship training certificate is one of the most important criteria to be qualified for the loan.”

He further identified the following as the major criteria for beneficiaries to be qualified

You are not tided to other CBN loan obligation

Have a BVN Number

Have registered your business with CAC (Optional)

You have attended the Nexit training ( With certificate)

Have a business plan

He disclosed that the Nexit certificate of each participant carries a unique certificate number which is very important and as such, it is recommended that after the training, beneficiaries should request for their certificate from their training agency.

According to him, the certificate is supposed to be given to each beneficiary after the training like some training agencies are doing.

“However, if you completed your training without getting a certificate, kindly call your EDI training agency to request your certificate.

“You might need your certificate number to access the CBN 3,000,000 Nexit entrepreneurship Loan since Nexit training is one of the criteria that qualified an applicant for the loan,” he said.

The management of the Nexit programme has said that qualified Nexit applicants can get up to 3,000,000 CBN entrepreneurship loan.