Revealed! Facts emerge on collapsed building in Abuja

Facts have emerged concerning a three-storey building that collapsed in Dawaki area of Abuja on Saturday morning.

Blueprint investigation reveals that the owner of the property who also operates a supermarket by the name Said stores beside the collapsed structure in Dawaki is noted for using substandard materials for all his buildings in that part of the city.

According to one Monday Zhin, an indigene of the area, “This is not the first time his house has collapsed.

“He is noted for using cheap labour for his houses. There is also one of his storey buildings beside a place known as Sambisa forest in Dawaki that is almost waiting to collapse. If the government is serious, they should arrest him in order to show them all his property. They are all not good for human habitation.”

Blueprint investigation also showed that a number of flats he built not far from the collapsed building had also suffered same fate as a part of it had collapsed a few times ago.

Further investigation showed that the man is noted for acquiring lands in the area because his wife was said to be a staff of Abuja Geographic Information Service (AGIS) through who he gets all the lands in Dawaki, a suburb in Abuja.

For instance, the plot on which the three-storey building collapsed was not meant to accommodate any building, because it was built on the water pipeline from the Usman Dam.

As men of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), men of Nigeria Police and civil defence cordoned off the place in order to allow for evacuation, residents were of the views that the property owner who has gone into hiding with his family following the incident should be arrested to face prosecution.

No official statement has been made concerning the incident any of the relevant officials as at the time of filling this story.

Also, all security operatives on ground declined comments repeatedly.

So far, nine persons working on the site were moved to the hospital after the collapse while a search is still ongoing.

The building went down early Saturday after a torrential rainfall.