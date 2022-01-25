Revealed! Full list of richest people in Africa *Dangote on top again, two other Nigerians soar

January 25, 2022 Solomon Arowolo Top Stories 0

Aliko Dangote

Forbes Magazine, Monday, reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has topped the 2022 list of Africa’s richest persons for the 11th year in a row.

According to the report, Dangote’s wealth jumped from $12.1 billion last year to an estimated $13.9 billion.

Forbes attributed the growth to a 30% increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.

“A surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021,” the magazine said.

Two other Nigerian billionaires – Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga – ranked 6th and 7th richest persons on the continent with estimated values of $7 billion and $6.7 billion respectively.

The report added that Africa’s billionaires were richer than they had been in years, despite the global pandemic.

As a group, the continent’s 18 billionaires were worth an estimated $84.9 billion – a 15 per cent increase from twelve months ago and the most since 2014, when a larger number of billionaires–28–were worth a combined $96.5 billion.

Full list.

RANK NAME NET WORTH ($,M)

  1. Aliko Dangote 13900
  2. Johann Rupert & family 11000
  3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family 8700
  4. Nassef Sawiris 8600
  5. Abdulsamad Rabiu 7000
  6. Mike Adenuga 6700
  7. Issad Rebrab & family 5100
  8. Naguib Sawiris 3400
  9. Patrice Motsepe 3100
  10. Koos Bekker 2700
  11. Strive Masiyiwa 2700
  12. Mohamed Mansour 2500
  13. Aziz Akhannouch & family 2200
  14. Michiel Le Roux 1700
  15. Othman Benjelloun & family 1500
  16. Mohammed Dewji 1500
  17. Youssef Mansour 1500
  18. Yasseen Mansour 1100