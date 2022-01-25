Revealed! Full list of richest people in Africa *Dangote on top again, two other Nigerians soar

Forbes Magazine, Monday, reported that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has topped the 2022 list of Africa’s richest persons for the 11th year in a row.

According to the report, Dangote’s wealth jumped from $12.1 billion last year to an estimated $13.9 billion.

Forbes attributed the growth to a 30% increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.

“A surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021,” the magazine said.

Two other Nigerian billionaires – Abdulsamad Rabiu and Mike Adenuga – ranked 6th and 7th richest persons on the continent with estimated values of $7 billion and $6.7 billion respectively.

The report added that Africa’s billionaires were richer than they had been in years, despite the global pandemic.

As a group, the continent’s 18 billionaires were worth an estimated $84.9 billion – a 15 per cent increase from twelve months ago and the most since 2014, when a larger number of billionaires–28–were worth a combined $96.5 billion.

Full list.

RANK NAME NET WORTH ($,M)

Aliko Dangote 13900 Johann Rupert & family 11000 Nicky Oppenheimer & family 8700 Nassef Sawiris 8600 Abdulsamad Rabiu 7000 Mike Adenuga 6700 Issad Rebrab & family 5100 Naguib Sawiris 3400 Patrice Motsepe 3100 Koos Bekker 2700 Strive Masiyiwa 2700 Mohamed Mansour 2500 Aziz Akhannouch & family 2200 Michiel Le Roux 1700 Othman Benjelloun & family 1500 Mohammed Dewji 1500 Youssef Mansour 1500 Yasseen Mansour 1100