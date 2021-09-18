Revealed! How 10 dogs pounced, devoured 2-year-old boy inside school compound

Ten dogs belonging to a private school in Amokpo, Umuanunwa, Nteje, Oyi local government area of Anambra state have pounced and feasted on a two-year-old boy.

A resident in the community said the child’s parent was perfecting the documentation and registration of the child in the school owned by a UK returnee.

At the same time, the victim was said to have strayed away to where the dogs pounced on him.

The youths in the community quickly invaded the school compound and shot the entire dogs dead while parents hurriedly withdrew their wards on hearing about the tragic incident.

Confirming the incident, traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, described the act as an abomination in the community, assuring that justice would be served appropriately.

When contacted, Police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.