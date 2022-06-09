Revealed! How 700 people were killed within 2 weeks in US

More than 700 people have been killed in shootings across America – just weeks after a Texas school bloodbath saw 19 kids slaughtered.

Shocking data from the Gun Violence Archive has revealed that the victims included 23 kids and more than 60 teenagers.

Statistics show that 56 people died from gun violence on the day teen gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Nineteen kids and two teachers were massacred in the bloodbath.

In the week leading up to the Uvalde massacre, there were 390 deaths from gun violence.

The number of victims hasn’t dipped below 40 in the days that followed the school shooting.

Between May 25 and May 31, 388 people lost their lives to gun violence.

And, there have been 301 shooting victims up until June 5, according to data obtained by the Gun Violence Archive.

Michael Louis stormed a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 1, killing four.

Cops said he intended to kill his surgeon Dr. Preston Phillips.

Louis also gunned down receptionist Stephanie Husen, nurse Amanda Glenn, and William Love – who had gone to the hospital with his wife to an appointment.

Horror statistics have revealed that there were more than 240 shooting victims recorded over the Memorial Day weekend – May 27-30.

Incidents took place across the country in states such as California, Michigan, and Illinois.

A mom and her three young kids were shot and killed in Mecosta County, Michigan on May 27.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said a man, 51, shot and killed six-year-old Katelynn Gillard, four-year-old Ronald Gillard, three-year-old Joshua Gillard, and 40-year-old mother Dawn Gillard.

At least five people were killed while 21 were injured in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

Cops in Memphis revealed one person was killed while six were injured during the festivities, the Commercial Appeal reported.

One person died after several people were shot at an event in Taft, Oklahoma, while four were found dead after gunfire erupted in Baltimore, Maryland.

Shots were fired in an amphitheater located along a waterfront promenade.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital while two men were fatally gunned down in a triple shooting on May 28.

Shooting fatalities were also reported in Florida, New York, and Philadelphia.

A nine-year-old boy was among those killed during the Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia.

The Sun has revealed how there have been a string of fatal incidents across the nation since terror hit Uvalde.

