Revealed! How bandits invaded NDA, killed 2, kidnapped 1

Unknown gunmen early hours of Tuesday stormed the permanent site of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Afaka Kaduna killing two officers and injuring one other, while kidnapping another officer.



The Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira has confirmed the attack, saying that troops of NDA, 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Force Training Command are in hot pursuit of the bandits in a bid to rescue the kidnapped officer.



A source in the Academy, told Blueprint that the bandits in large numbers and well armed stormed the Academy about 1:25am and kidnapped a major, while killing a Flt Cdr and a Flt Lt Cm. A 2Lt who sustained gunshot injury is said to be recuperating at an undisclosed hospital.



“On 24 August 2021 at about 0125hrs, bandits in their large number attacked NDA Afaka and kidnapped 1 Officer while a Lt Cdr and a Flt Lt CM were shot dead. A 2Lt sustained gunshot injury and currently receiving treatment at an hospital,” the source said.



The source added that a meeting of top officers and management of the Institution was convened Tuesday morning over the incident.

The Academy PRO, Major Bashir Muhammad Jajira, said in a statement he signed that NDA suffered a security breach to its architecture. “The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka,” he said in a statement.



“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted. The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.



“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued,” the Academy PRO assured.



NDA, Nigeria’s premier military university, that trains officers for the Nigerian armed forces and military personnel of some other African countries, is located in Afaka, Mando along Kaduna – Lagos highway about 10km away from the Kaduna city center.