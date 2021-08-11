Revealed! How EFCC grilled Dickson over N17.5billion ecological fund, assets declaration

Former Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has said he was interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged diversion of N17. 5billion ecological funds and assets declaration breaches.

He gave the insights into the case against him in a statement issued following media reports about his interrogation by the EFCC on Tuesday.

Speaking about his encounter with EFCC interrogators in a statement on Tuesday, Senator Dickson said he was invited about two weeks ago by the commission over a petition sent to the EFCC by a civil society group.

He said he was invited to clarify “some issues relating to assets declarations” but had to ask for a reschedule of the meeting for Tuesday.

Dickson, however, expressed surprise that he was confronted with the case of alleged diversion of N17.5 billion ecological funds not contained in the EFCC invitation on Tuesday.

According to him, the commission accused him of funding his re-election in 2019 with the funds.

“Curiously, there was no mention of donor or where the money came from. There was also no re-election for governorship in Bayelsa in 2019 which are clear proofs that the petition was totally frivolous,” Dickson said in a statement by his spokesperson, Fidelis Soriwei. (Premium Times)