Revealed! How EFCC nabbed AGF Ahmed Idris over alleged N80bn fraud

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and diversion of public funds.

Idris was trailed in Kano where he was intercepted by operatives of the commission Monday evening and is being flown to Abuja, the nation’s capital, for interrogation.

The anti-graft body, it was gathered, had been investigating a case of diversion of at least N80 billion in public funds allegedly laundered by him through some bogus contracts.

The companies used in laundering the funds were allegedly linked to family members and associates of the accountant-general, investigators said.

EFCC Head Media and Publicity Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion (Eighty Billion Naira only).

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. Mr. Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” said the terse late evening statement.

President Muhammed Buhari appointed Idris accountant-general June 25, 2015 following the retirement of Jonah Otunla, the former occupant of the office.

His tenure was renewed in June 2019.

Until his appointment, he was Director of Finance and Accounts, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

