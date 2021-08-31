Revealed! How final year Kaduna Poly student died affter graduation

A final year Hospitality Management student of Kaduna state Polytechnic, identified as Faith Favour has died few days after graduation.

Faith had shared a photo of herself and course mates from their signing out celebration two weeks ago.

A Source disclosed that she sadly passed away after her signing-out celebration.

One of her course mates, Mhister Isaac, disclosed the sad news on Facebook but did not give reasons for her death.

According to him, “Faith i can’t believe you are gone. With all the stress and difficulties we went through, u can’t even wait to finish your project or see your last result. Dead why….?

“Hmm. Faith #HOMSA love you but God loves you most. May your gentle soul Rest In Perfect Peace,” he wrote.