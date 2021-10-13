Revealed! How gunmen attack APGA rally, hold Obiano’s convoy hostage

Unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked Odoata Central School in Ihiala, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was scheduled to hold its rally Tuesday.

Sources said APGA was preparing to hold a political rally when gunmen invaded the place.

“The governor’s convoy was held for about one hour, while gunshots were heard everywhere in the area,” the source said.

Anambra state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, confirmed the attack.

He said: “The attack happened at Odoata Central School, near St Martins’ Church, Ihiala. It happened at about 9:30am.

“We recovered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 rounds of ammunition and a Toyota Hilux vehicle from the attackers.

“The Police and military are currently on ground while mop up operations are ongoing. Normalcy has since returned to the area,” Ikenga said.

When the Anambra state Commissioner for Information, Mr C. Don Adinuba, was contacted, he confirmed the report, but refused to talk about the attack on the governor.

He said, “The gunmen came on various motorcycles and in three vehicles, namely, a Toyota Lexus 350 ES with registration number EKY 765 EX, Toyota RAV4 with number JJJ 434FP and a Ford van whose number could not ascertained at the time of this report because it caught fire during the exchange of bullets between the gunmen and security forces.”