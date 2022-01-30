Revealed! How gunmen raided, killed 25 in Zango Kataf, Niger in fresh attacks

Gunmen Sunday morning attacked Atak Mawai in Zaman Dabo Village and Kurmin Masara in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, killing 13 people, including a pre-teen boy.

But the state government confirmed 11 residents killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.

Several people were injured in the attack just as 40 houses were razed by the gunmen.

Chairman, Zangon Kataf local government area, Hon. Francis Angwa Sani confirmed the attacks, but declined comment on the number of casualties and houses burnt, saying he was yet to receive the report.

“Yes, there was attack, but I don’t have complete details. I learnt people were killed and houses burnt but I’ve not gotten the report yet,” Sani said.

However, a source, who preferred anonymity, said a young boy between five and 10 years and two women, were among the 13 people killed, adding that the gunmen came around 3:00am and started shooting sporadically killing anybody at sight.

“I was at home sleeping when I heard gunshots at 2:58am. I found somewhere to hide for safety. I learnt that the soldiers in charge of Zonkwa were called immediately but they didn’t come.

“Around 3:45am, the commandant was called again that the situation is worse, then, he switched off his phone.

“The attacks happened in Kurmin Masara and Zaman Dabo, this morning we went to the place and discovered 13 corpses.

“There was a young boy of between five and 10 years who was shot in the leg and later died, two women were also killed in the attack. They burnt down almost 40 houses in the two villages.

“When the soldiers came early this morning, they said they were pinned down by some gunmen, that the gunmen blocked the road,” he said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kaduna state command, ASP Muhammad Jalige said he would confirm and get back to journalists.

But he couldn’t get back as at the time of this report.

The source further said apart from the houses burnt, the villagers’ foodstuffs and other valuables belonging to residents of the communities, were also destroyed.

But in a statement, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said: “Security forces have reported to the Kaduna state government that Kurmin Masara general area of Zangon Kataf LGA was attacked in the early hours of today.

“According to the reports, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they mobilized to the scene of the attack. The troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

“As of 4:30pm, eleven residents were confirmed killed, and some inflicted with gunshot injuries.

“The victims confirmed killed are listed as follows: Elizabeth Ayuba, Veronica Auta, Bege Daniel, Kephas Waje, Promise Jacob, Damaris Istifanus, Hauwa Joshua, Dogara Gambo, Lidia Ishaya, Michael Achi, Gabriel Michael.

“Over thirty houses and properties were burnt in the attack. The injured were evacuated for treatment. Search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers are in progress on different fronts.

“The government of Kaduna state will make public further details as soon as they are received from security forces.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i, who has been in touch with the security forces and is receiving hourly briefings, expressed sadness at this report of the latest in a series of attacks in the area. He prayed for the repose of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families. He further wished the injured a speedy recovery.”

12 killed in Niger

In a related development, bandits carried out fresh attack on Galadima community of Shiroro local government of Niger state killing no fewer than 12 people.

In the incident that occurred weekend, sources said many other people were injured in the attack with several others still missing.

Coordinator of Concerned Shiroro Youths Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki confirmed the attack Sunday in Minna, adding that it took place in broad day.

He said: “Preliminary findings indicate that, about twelve (12) people were gruesomely massacred, many more injured through multiple gunshots and yet to be ascertained numbers of people are still missing.”

Kokki said the bandits took advantage of the withdrawal of military personnel from the community to launch the attack.

He said, “Hitherto yesterday’s broad daylight attack, Galadima Kogo was relatively peaceful and secured due to the presence of security personnel stationed in the town. Yesterday’s tragedy that recorded wanton killings among other casualties could have been avoided if those security personnel had not been withdrawn previously.”

In view of the calamity at hand, the youth called with the loudest voice on the authorities concerned to restore the withdrawn security personnel to Galadima Kogo area of the state.

They also called for the deployment of additional security personnel to other areas prone to insecurity with immediate effect.

Efforts to get reaction from the Police was not successful as the PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be contacted.