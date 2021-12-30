Revealed! How herbalist bled to death after own dog bite

A herbalist whose name was given as Ani Ikoneto, has passed on after his manhood was bitten off by his own dog in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

According to an eyewitness and a neighbour of the deceased, the herbalist who was said to have been drunk suffered severe bleeding and pains after the dog bite.

An eyewitness, who is a neighbour to the deceased, simply identified as Itoro, explained that the neighbours had already gone to bed when the herbalist arrived from the fatal drinking spree, with some people still around and awake.

He said the herbalist later screamed when the dog bite off his manhood, and the neighbours thought that he was attacked by hoodlums before they rushed to his place.

The neighbour who identified himself as Itoro further narrated, “When he came back, we had gone to bed but some people were still outside. He went inside his room and slept off without shutting the door, and because of too much drink, he excreted on himself.

“His dog that was outside smelt the poo and went inside to eat it. In the process, the dog ate his private part off, thinking it was meat or part of the excreta.”