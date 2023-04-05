Revealed! How much Graham Potter’s sack will cost Chelsea

Graham Potter’s sacking is set to cost Chelsea a massive amount of money. The Blues announced their decision to sack Potter on Sunday (April 2) after a 2-0 home defeat in the Premier League to Aston Villa a day earlier.

Potter, who arrived in September, took charge of the team for 31 games, winning 12, losing ten and drawing eight. He penned a five-year deal that was worth £12 million per year. Hence, the total cost of the contract was £60 million. The Blues needed to buy out the remainder of Potter’s contract to sack him.

Considering Potter already served half a year, the total procedure is set to cost close to £50 million. Considering the fact that the Blues spent almost £600 million in the transfer window this season, they’re set to incur another massive financial expense.

Potter also brought a few back room staff members with him to Chelsea. The club are expected to pay them off as well, meaning the expense could be well north of £60 million.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are among the frontrunners to be recruited as the new Blues manager. He said:

“Julian Nagelsmann is the favourite candidate to replace Graham Potter as new Chelsea head coach, as reported yesterday. Nagelsmann was mentioned yesterday during internal discussions — Julian is considered a talented coach. Talks are ongoing to make best decision

