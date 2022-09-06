Revealed! How much university lecturers will now earn

The Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) has urged the federal government to pay university professors N800,000 as against the N1.2 million negotiated by the Nimi Briggs committee.

This recommendation was made during a meeting with the federal government on Tuesday.

The recommendation will represent a 50% salary increase offer as against the 23% increase being proposed by the federal government.

While making efforts to end the strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the committee further set up a sustainable peace team of elders to resolve the lingering disagreement with the Federal Government.

NAN had stated that the Secretary-General of CVCNU and Co-ordinator of the team, Professor Michael Faborode, confirmed this latest development on Tuesday in Abuja.

Faborode said the goal of the team was not to allow the current impasse in the ASUU strike to prolong as its toll on all stakeholders and the nation had been colossal.

Faborode said to arrive at the final list, no serving vice chancellor or pro-chancellor is included and membership was based on the record of service as recorded by the CVCNU.

