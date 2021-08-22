Revealed! How Obasanjo visited, knelt before newly crowned Olu of Warri (Picture)

Nigerians have been reacting after former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo, visited and knelt before newly crowned Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, at his palace on Sunday.

Obasanjo’s visit happened day after the new Warri King was coronated.

Expectedly, Obasanjo’s action has become major talking point on social media.

A Facebook user wrote, “His oil well is in Warri na. What do you expect? Oga is protecting his business.”

Another Facebook user, Fabian Akaeze stated, “This is symbolic from [former] President Obasanjo! A fascinating attempt to strengthen Nigeria.

“But if [it] is a pastor kneeling for his mentor, mouths go open wide.. quotations go back it up. This one is even elder, which shows something, the younger even bow his head to show respect too,” Queeneth C Ben stated on her Facebook wall.”