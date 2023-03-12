Revealed! How One Chance operators operate inside Portharcourt 

A new dimension to the activities of criminals known as One Chance has been unconvered in Port Harcourt. DENNIS ESSANG reports.

If you are not a Nigerian and probably don’t understand Nigerian English, the term ‘One Chance’ might not be a familiar one.

To that extent it is still strange what the phrase actually means and how it found its way into our vocabulary.

How the term was coined

The term ‘One Chance’ was however coined as a result of one slot of passengers remaining before a vehicle departs a bus stop.

’One Chance’ however is now used to indicate organised crime aimed at robbing a commuter or parting away with commuters belongings and possibly killing such if stubborn in the process.

The victim who are mostly women and young ladies, are daily dispossessed of their monies, cell phones, jewelries and other expensive items.

These criminals select their victims very well, tracking them sometimes for hours before luring them into their vehicles.

Half way into the journey, they unleash their discreet act on their innocent victims.

They often come in taxes that are not painted in the city; not the officially approved colours (blue and white for those in Rivers state).

Their modus operandi is that they are seen driving to bus stops in their cars with one passenger at the front seat and two at the back.

They always insist their victim sits in the middle in between other accomplices. They would insist the luggage remains in the booth of the car.

Others have now employed new tactics since they now realise that most passengers would not board a car with just one person remaining to get filled.

They now leave the front seat empty, knowing passengers prefers front seat for convenience. And while there, one of them from the back seat would attack with a rope, blow or with a slap.

Other times, they would initiate an interesting conversation to catch the attention of the passenger or come up with some fake business deal and if the passenger is the greedy type, that might just be his/her unlucky day.

Eye witness accounts/victims

Mr Okon Johnson, Rivers state based freelance photographer narrates how in the process of doing his work, he ran into ’One Chance’.

“Although, I haven’t been a direct victim but I have been witness to the activities and shenanigans of ‘One Chance’ operations.

These people often succeed because Nigerians are always in a hurry when they want to board a cab whether going or returning from the office.

“Before I enter any vehicle, I always make sure I carefully watch the faces of those already inside including the driver.

“In fact, I often quickly memorise the number plate of the car which I later copy down in between the journey. I will also take note of the colour and pay attention to every details throughout. Being vigilant is the right word,’’ he said.

In her own narrative, a lady, who simply gave her name as Vivian Osuji, ‘’I ran out of cash, so visited the nearest ATM; unfortunately, it wasn’t dispensing. So I decided to go home with the intention of using the one in my neighbourhood, not knowing I was being monitored by these guys.

“To cut the long story short, I entered their vehicle only for the driver to divert into a busy and rough road. When I raised alarm, I was threatened with both gun and knife and ordered to hand them my purse and mobile phone otherwise I would be beaten, raped and still lose my belongings.

“When they realised I had no money on me except transport fare, they requested for my ATM pins which I gave the wrong one. After several failed trials on more than two machines, they realised I gave an incorrect pin numbers and were ready to fight back. For fear of being molested, I was forced to give the correct ones.

“That was how I lost all the monies in my account. After the withdrawal, they pushed me out of their vehicle and zoomed off, leaving me wailing uncontrollably,’’ she added.

Investigation shows that there are times ’One Chance’ operators also run out of luck, and when it happens like that, they are either beaten with their vehicles completely burnt down or are lynched right on the spot before the arrival of law enforcement agents.

Advice/caution

According to a Port Harcourt resident, Douglas Harry, “If you are one of them or related to one, know for sure that the law would catch up with you soon unless you desist from taking advantage of innocent people.

“Law abiding citizens cannot continue to be brutalised by criminals in broad day light on their way to and from work while law enforcement agents like the police and civil defense are busy protecting politicians and other public officials.”

As condemnable as taking the law into one’s hands is, one only needs to be a victim of ’One Chance’ to really feel the pains compatriots go through.

There is therefore a need for different law enforcement agencies to up their game by enhancing and upgrading intelligence gathering.

These criminals can be apprehended if law enforcement agencies disguise themselves as passengers and hang at different bus stops in and around the cities.

