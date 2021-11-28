Revealed! How Police trapped, killed notorious bandit terrorising Abuja-Kaduna highway

A notorious bandit terrorising Kaduna-Abuja Highway identified as Yellow Magaji has been gunned down by police operatives in Kaduna.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, dated November 27, 2021.

“On the 24th November, 2021 Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad Force headquarters, Abuja on the directive of the Commissioner of Police CP Mudassiru Abdullahi psc (+) acted on credible intelligence and raided a facility Known as SIR JOE GUEST INN located at NO.8 Sajo Street Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State where a report of suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

“While the cautiously coordinated raid was ongoing, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels shooting sporadically leading to a gun duel with the Operatives.

“One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji a.k.a Arushe was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana and others escaped with bullet wounds,” the statement said.

The statement explained that the wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bid to obtain useful information but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“After an extensive search of the scene, the Operatives recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with twenty three (23) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, fourteen (14) expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“The owner of the facility who harbours the criminals was equally arrested for questioning.

“It is significant to state that the neutralised bandit Yellow Magaji until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent,” it said.

The Commissioner of Police saluted the courage of the Operatives and most importantly, the source of the valid information.

He urged other members of the public to assist security operatives with prompt information while assuring of absolute confidentiality in acting on the intel.

He also called on the law abiding citizens to always be vigilant and security conscious of their immediate environment in order to avoid being preys to marauding criminals.