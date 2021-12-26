Revealed! How Policemen invaded church, whisked Okorocha’s son-in-law away

Armed police officers on Sunday whisked away Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, from a church during a thanksgiving service.

Imo state Police Command through its spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, in a post,confirmed its operatives arrested Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who is the son-in-law and ex-Chief of Staff to former governor of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha.

Although no reason was given for the said arrest, an aide to Nwosu, Darlington Ibekwe, said the police officers invaded Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Nkwerre, venue of the thanksgiving service, where Nwosu was having outing service after burying his mother three days ago, and whisked him away.

He said the security men assaulted Nwosu before whisking him away.

Ibekwe said the security men, who came in three vehicles, also slapped and pushed to the ground Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, and her daughter, Uloma, when the duo tried to enquire why they were arresting Nwosu.

He said, “We were at St Paul’s Anglican Church when we saw some vehicles, a Hilux, a white Hyundai H1 and a Ford Explorer arrived with police officers.

“These security men came into the church, slapped Ugwumba (Nwosu) and told him, ‘my friend stand up and follow us’.”

Ibekwe said a surprised Nwosu tried to inquire from the security men why he was being embarrassed in such a manner, a demand that earned him further assault.

“They beat him up, tore his shirt and dragged him out of the church like a common criminal,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “Senator Okorocha’s wife stood up and asked them what was going on, they slapped her and pushed her to the floor. Nwosu’s wife Uloma also tried to ask what was going on but they also slapped her and pushed her to the floor.

They tore Nwosu’s clothes, continued beating him till they put him in the car and drove off. They fired live bullets and the shells can be seen on the ground everywhere on the road before they zoomed off,” Ibekwe said.

The aide said the security men claimed they came from Abuja, but that they told Mr Nwosu’s aides that they were taking him () to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Owerri.

The officers fired gunshots in the air as they whisked the man into a waiting car and zoomed off.