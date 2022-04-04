Revealed! How Russian forces executed Ukraine Mayor, dumped body inside pit

A village mayor in Ukraine was kidnapped, executed and dumped in a forest pit along with her husband and son, reports claim.

Neighbours said Russian troops occupying Motyzhyn, 30 miles west of Kyiv, tried to win the support of local officials and butchered them when they refused to collaborate.

The horrors emerged after Putin’s forces retreated from the Kyiv region back towards Belarus.

The mayor Olga Sukhenko, her husband Igor and son Alexander were reportedly kidnapped on March 23.

Their fate was unknown until their bodies were found on Saturday in a shallow grave behind houses that Russian soldiers had used as makeshift barracks.

A fourth body was also found but has not yet been identified.

Reports said they had all been shot.

Elsewhere in the village, another victim was allegedly shot by Russians and dumped down a well.

It came as reports emerged of Putin’s butchers executing tied-up civilians and leaving bodies strewn on the street in Bucha, near Kyiv.

The retreating forces are also said to have booby-trapped corpses and mined homes.