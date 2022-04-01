Exposed! How security laxity, inexperience fuelled fans’ invasion, vandalism of Abuja stadium

Days after Nigeria’s Super Eagles failed to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar, indications have emerged that lack of stadium security experience and mere laxity by operatives led to fans’ encroachment of the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.

The security operatives were mainly drawn from the Police, DSS, Army, NSCDC and Nigeria Immigration Service.

Blueprint reports that fans went wild immediately Nigeria played 1-1 with Ghana on 2022 World Cup playoff matchday March 29, 2022, forcing themselves into the pitch, then damaged facilities such as teams’ reserve, officials’ stand among others.

According to eyewitness, the situation was actually triggered by the inability of the Nigerian senior men team to emerge victorious which prompted some fans among over 70, 000 of them who came to watch the game amidst frustrating security checks at the gate and within the stadium premises.

“The least amount fans paid to gain into into the stadium that day was N2000. Some people even paid as much as N25, 000 yet found it difficult to access the main bowl before the match even started due to security overzealous,” one of the angry fans who simply identified himself as Jide told Blueprint.

“I don’t know where the many security men were gathered from without the knowledge of how security management is done in a stadium. All my life, this is the worst security situation I have ever seen. Imagine I paid N10, 000 to seat comfortably and watch the match in a session of the VIP corner, yet I passed through hell to access the stadium. When I eventually managed to enter, the security officials kept tossing me and many others from one place to another. They didn’t know where each person with whatever ticket should go to.”

Also speaking, another fan who gave her name as Aisha Abubakar said the general security management of the game was floored right from the entry point.

“I don’t even know where to start… when the match was ending knowing very well that the Nigerian didn’t play well, I expected the security men on duty to position themselves, but they were lost.

“It was later they rushed to the pitch and started throwing tear gas. Who does that? She queried.

One of the security personnel on ground on matchday who later spoke to Blueprint but didn’t disclose her name said, “We tried our best. Our focus was more on the players and officials of both teams who we succeeded in protecting…

“See, the situation would have been worse if not that we tried to be proactive, but the crowd was much. There was nothing we can do other than the much we did. No one should blame us… We are humans too.”

Blueprint crew on ground on matchday gathered that aside a FIFA medical official from Zambia Dr. Joseph Kabungo who reportedly sustained injuries and later died, no other death was recorded during or after the fans’ pitch encroachment.

Rising from the situation which snowballed to facilities’ vandalism inside the stadium, the federal government has quickly set up and inaugurated a nine-man investigation committee to unravel what led to the chaos and possible way to avert such future occurrence.

While inaugurating the committee in Abuja, the Minister of Youth and Sports development Chief Sunday Dare made it clear that no effort would be spared in getting to the root of the mayhem unleashed on newly renovated stadium pitch and equipment.

The Minister clearly stated that while the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was not only regrettable but also left millions of football loving Nigerians unhappy and angry, making them to ask for changes, it was not enough to condone the acts of vandalism and destruction of public infrastructure like the Moshood Abiola Stadium, built with tax payers money and the benevolence of private individuals.

“The federal government will not sit by and allow individuals, no matter their ages to just wilfully damage and destroy federal government Infrastructure especially a public infrastructure like the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

“It is an investigative committee and they will be given necessary access to the stadium, they will be provided with the CCTV footage, they will have access to every relevant person connected with the football match and also the Ministry, Nigeria Football Federation(NFF)and other relevant agencies,” the Minister added.