Revealed! Many ways to vote for your favourite housemate during 2020 season 5 BBNaija show

The 2020 season five edition of Big Brother Naija has just kicked off.

In about six days, a housemate would be shown the way out during the Sunday live eviction show, while the only option to keep a contestant in the house would be through votes of their fans.

To keep your favourite housemates in the house or to win the show, fans have to keep voting.

Here are the ways to vote for your favourite housemates in the house; through SMS, Mobile site, Desktop website, MyDSTV or MyGOtv APP for subscribers only.