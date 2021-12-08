Revealed! How trailer crushed 3 siblings, 14 pupils to death in Lagos

Three siblings of the same parents were among 17 pupils of Omole Primary School in Omole area of Ojodu in Lagos state

that were crushed to death by a trailer driver at the Grammar School bus stop along Ogunnusi Road in Ojodu Local Council Development Area.

The tragedy threw the environ into confusion as students of nearby secondary schools blocked the road and pursued the trailer up to Ogba area, a distance of about two kilometers from the scene of the accident where the driver was caught and the trailer allegedly set ablaze.

The rioting students blocked all access roads within Ojodu Abiodun en route Ogba before police brought the situation under control.

Policemen from the Ogba division and those from Grammar School police station fired tear gas canisters to disperse angry students and sympathizers who ensured there was no vehicular movement for some hours after the incident happened around 2pm Tuesday.

Our correspondent gathered that the late pupils were on their way home from school after closing time and were attempting to cross the road.

Unconfirmed reports said the truck driver was chased by a LASTMA official before killing the students.

