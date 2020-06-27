Revealed! How wife blocked Klopp from joining Manchester Utd

It has been revealed how new Premiership winning coach, Jurgen Klopp was originally heading for Manchester United before his wife, Ulla, stopped the 53 year old German tactician.

That was in 2015 when Manchester United were despirately searching for a quality manager following the exit of the charismatic Sir Alex Fergusson.

According to Dailymail, most Liverpool and Manchester United fans will be aware of Ed Woodward’s infamous ‘Disneyland’ tour of Old Trafford he gave Klopp, but it may come as a surprise that it was Ulla, who Klopp met at an Oktoberfest, that dissuaded Klopp from joining United.

“I interviewed Klopp for Sky, and I asked if he and Liverpool were created for each other. He looked at me and asked “Why?”,’ Liverpool legend Phil Thompson reportedly told TV2 in Norway.

‘Then Klopp told me he could have taken over Manchester United, but his wife said it wasn’t right.

‘When Liverpool arrived, his wife said it was right. There is something strange there.

‘It is as if he’s created for Liverpool.’

United went on to employ former Everton boss David Moyes, and what has followed has been a seven-year drought, in which the club has looked increasingly unlikely to win the Premier League.